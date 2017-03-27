Media Advisory: Canada on Screen celebrates Canadian cinema with a free screening of Le declin de l'empire americain at Library and Archives Canada

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Library and Archives Canada, in collaboration with the Canada on Screen program and producing partners TIFF, the Cinémathèque Québécoise and The Cinematheque (Vancouver), is hosting a free screening of the Denys Arcand classic Le Déclin de l'empire américain (The Decline of the American Empire).

This public event is the second in a series of free Canadian cinematic screenings at Library and Archives Canada in 2017. Feature works, such as Le Déclin de l'empire américain, are showcased under the Canada on Screen program, as they have helped shaped Canadian culture, identity and heritage.

The screening is free and open to the public.

Event details: http://www.bac-lac.gc.ca/eng/about-us/events/Pages/2017/the-decline.aspx

Date: March 29, 2017

Location: Library and Archives Canada, Auditorium, 395 Wellington Street, Ottawa

Time: Doors open at 6:15 p.m. The movie begins at 7 p.m.

About Canada on Screen

In recognition of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation, throughout 2017 the Canada on Screen program will showcase moving image installations, special events and guests, an extensive online catalogue, and screenings across the country. The chosen works are based on a list of 150 essential moving-image works from Canada's history, and compiled through a national poll of industry professionals. The program is a co-production of TIFF, Library and Archives Canada, the Cinémathèque Québécoise, and The Cinematheque in Vancouver, and is made possible by TIFF's presenting partners, the Government of Canada, the Royal Bank of Canada, and the Government of Ontario.