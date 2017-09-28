Media Advisory: Canada's largest union convenes in Toronto to chart course for a fairer, more equal Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 28, 2017) - The Canadian Union of Public Employees, Canada's largest labour union, will convene next week in Toronto for its 28th biennial convention. Over 2,200 delegates representing

CUPE's 650,000 members from across the country, will gather at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from October 2-6 to debate the future of the labour movement and public services in Canada.

CUPE National President Mark Hancock and National Secretary-Treasurer Charles Fleury will open the convention with keynote addresses. Nesrine Malik, columnist with The Guardian newspaper, Armine Yalnizyan, senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, and Dalila Awada, anti-racism activist and founder of Paroles de femmes, will also deliver keynote addresses. Delegates will debate strategic directions on building a stronger and more inclusive union, fighting for safer workplaces, fighting for global justice, and more.

"Convention is CUPE's parliament, and it's where we chart our course for a fairer, more equal Canada," said Hancock.

"When CUPE members pull together, we have the strength to make gains for our members and for all workers in Canada," added Fleury.

CUPE represents workers in every province, in sectors including health care, municipal services, education, social services, energy, transportation, libraries, emergency services, communications, child care, and more. CUPE has been a proud champion for working people and communities since 1963, and is proud to help build a more equal and inclusive Canada every day.

Convention program and agenda are available online at https://cupe.ca/event/cupe-national- convention-2017

Media are invited to attend and are asked to register by contacting CUPE Media Relations (details below).