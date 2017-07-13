Media Advisory: Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) Schedule of Media Conferences and Releases 112th Annual Conference - Montreal, Quebec

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) will be holding it's 112th National Conference in Montreal, Quebec, July 16-19 2017. The conference is co-hosted with the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

Note: The CACP will provide access to remote media to ask questions via teleconferencing services for each of the media conferences. Call in procedures are provided below.

The following provides a schedule of media conferences and releases during this period:

Monday, July 17, 2017:

Media Conference* - 10:15 a.m. - Palais des congrès, Room 512A

- 10:15 a.m. - Palais des congrès, Room 512A CACP Commences 112 th Annual Conference "Policing in a Digital Society - Risks and Opportunities"

Annual Conference "Policing in a Digital Society - Risks and Opportunities" CACP President, Directeur Mario Harel and Directeur Philippe Pichet (SPVM) discuss conference theme and objectives and are joined by Supt. Guy Slater (Calgary Police Service) and Supt. Brendan Dodd (Windsor Police Service) as subject matter experts

Media Release to follow (posted at www.CACP.ca)

Tuesday, July 18, 2017:

Resolutions adopted at the CACP AGM with background (posted at www.CACP.ca)

Wednesday, July 19, 2017:

Media Conference* - 1:45 p.m. - Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel - 212 Rue Sherbrooke

- 1:45 p.m. - Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel - 212 Rue Sherbrooke CACP Wraps Up 112 th Annual Conference

Annual Conference CACP President, Directeur Mario Harel and Directeur Philippe Pichet (SPVM) discuss what was accomplished at this conference and comment on various issues effecting law enforcement in Canada. They will be joined by Supt. Guy Slater (Calgary Police Service) and Supt. Brendan Dodd (Windsor Police Service) as subject matter experts on the conference theme. Various other subject matter experts will be available to media.

Media Release to follow (posted at www.CACP.ca)

* Call-In Procedures:

Media may call in to participate:

Dial 1-866-835-7775 Enter the Conference Code when prompted: 7566761055 followed by # You will be on hold until moderator signs on and brings everyone together.

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police was established in 1905 and represents approximately 1,000 police leaders from across Canada. The Association is dedicated to the support and promotion of efficient law enforcement and to the protection and security of the people of Canada. Through its member police chiefs and other senior police executives, the CACP represents in excess of 90% of the police community in Canada which include federal (RCMP), First Nations, provincial, regional and municipal, transportation and military police leaders.