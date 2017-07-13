Media Advisory: Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) Schedule of Media Conferences and Releases 112th Annual Conference - Montreal, Quebec

SOURCE: Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police
July 13, 2017 10:00 ET
MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) will be holding it's 112th National Conference in Montreal, Quebec, July 16-19 2017. The conference is co-hosted with the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).
The following provides a schedule of media conferences and releases during this period:
Monday, July 17, 2017:
Media Release to follow (posted at www.CACP.ca)
Tuesday, July 18, 2017:
Wednesday, July 19, 2017:
Media Release to follow (posted at www.CACP.ca)
* Call-In Procedures:
Media may call in to participate:
The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police was established in 1905 and represents approximately 1,000 police leaders from across Canada. The Association is dedicated to the support and promotion of efficient law enforcement and to the protection and security of the people of Canada. Through its member police chiefs and other senior police executives, the CACP represents in excess of 90% of the police community in Canada which include federal (RCMP), First Nations, provincial, regional and municipal, transportation and military police leaders.
For further information, please contact: Timothy M. SmithGovernment Relations and Strategic Communications Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Mobile: 613-601-0692 E: timsmith2000@rogers.comSection relations médiasService des communicationsService de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM)514 280-2015 E: relations.medias@spvm.qc.ca
