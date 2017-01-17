News Room
January 17, 2017 17:26 ET

Media Advisory: Canadian Heritage Official to Return Heritage Objects to the People's Republic of China

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - On behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, Hubert Lussier, Assistant Deputy Minister for Citizenship, Heritage and Regions Branch of the Department of Canadian Heritage, will return illegally exported cultural property to the People's Republic of China in an official ceremony with Wang Wentian, Chargé d'affaires, Embassy of the People's Republic of China to Canada.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
TIME:
10:00 a.m.
PLACE:
Canadian Conservation Institute
1030 Innes Road
Ottawa, Ontario

