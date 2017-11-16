Media Advisory: Canadian Labour Congress

News Room
REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - Nov. 16, 2017) - The Canadian Labour Congress will host a town hall discussion on pharmacare from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 23rd at the St. Paul's Cathedral Hall in Regina. The event will feature CLC President Hassan Yussuff on why Canada's unions believe everyone with a health card should have prescription drug coverage. He'll be joined by pharmacare experts, including the University of British Columbia's Dr. Steve Morgan and Adrienne Silnicki from the Canadian Health Coalition. Saskatchewan Union of Nurses President Tracy Zambory will moderate the discussion.

What: Town hall discussion on pharmacare
When: 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 23rd
Where: St. Paul's Cathedral Hall, 1859 McIntyre St, Regina
Who: Hassan Yussuff, President, Canadian Labour Congress
Dr. Steve Morgan, Professor, Faculty of Medicine, School of Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia
Adrienne Silnicki, National Director, Canadian Health Coalition
Tracy Zambory, President, Saskatchewan Union of Nurses

