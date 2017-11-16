Media Advisory: Canadian Labour Congress

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - Nov. 16, 2017) - The Canadian Labour Congress will host a town hall discussion on pharmacare from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 23rd at the St. Paul's Cathedral Hall in Regina. The event will feature CLC President Hassan Yussuff on why Canada's unions believe everyone with a health card should have prescription drug coverage. He'll be joined by pharmacare experts, including the University of British Columbia's Dr. Steve Morgan and Adrienne Silnicki from the Canadian Health Coalition. Saskatchewan Union of Nurses President Tracy Zambory will moderate the discussion.

