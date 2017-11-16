Media Advisory: Canadian Labour Congress

November 16, 2017 10:24 ET
EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Nov. 16, 2017) - The Canadian Labour Congress will host a town hall discussion on pharmacare from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22nd at the Central Lions Recreation Centre in Edmonton. The event will feature CLC President Hassan Yussuff on why Canada's unions believe everyone with a health card should have prescription drug coverage. He'll be joined by pharmacare experts, including the University of British Columbia's Dr. Steve Morgan, and Sandra Azocar from Friends of Medicare. United Nurses of Alberta President Heather Smith will moderate the discussion.
