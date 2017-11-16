News Room
November 16, 2017 10:24 ET

Media Advisory: Canadian Labour Congress

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Nov. 16, 2017) - The Canadian Labour Congress will host a town hall discussion on pharmacare from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22nd at the Central Lions Recreation Centre in Edmonton. The event will feature CLC President Hassan Yussuff on why Canada's unions believe everyone with a health card should have prescription drug coverage. He'll be joined by pharmacare experts, including the University of British Columbia's Dr. Steve Morgan, and Sandra Azocar from Friends of Medicare. United Nurses of Alberta President Heather Smith will moderate the discussion.

What: Town hall discussion on pharmacare
When: 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 22nd
Where: Central Lions Recreation Centre, 11113 113rd Street, Edmonton
Who: Hassan Yussuff, President, Canadian Labour Congress
Dr. Steve Morgan, Professor, Faculty of Medicine, School of Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia
Sandra Azocar, Executive Director, Friends of Medicare
Heather Smith, President, United Nurses of Alberta

Contact Information

  • or to arrange an interview in advance of the event,
    Chantal St-Denis
    CLC Communications
    613-355-1962
    cstdenis@clc-ctc.ca

