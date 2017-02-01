Media Advisory: CMHC to release latest Housing Market Insight on student housing supply and demand

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its latest Housing Market Insight (HMI) tomorrow. The report will look at the supply of and demand for off-campus student housing in Waterloo, Guelph, St.Catharines, London, and Kingston.

The HMI will be available on February 2, 2017 here at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

The Housing Market Insight addresses special topics related to housing throughout Canada. It provides insights, analysis and information to support informed decision making within the housing and housing finance sectors.

