Media Advisory: CMHC to release results from its national Housing Market Assessment (HMA) report

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its quarterly Housing Market Assessment (HMA), a comprehensive and integrated report that identifies potentially problematic conditions in the Canadian housing market.

The report will be made available on Wednesday, April 26 at 12:00 pm Eastern.

A media availability with CMHC Chief Economist Bob Dugan and CMHC regional market analysts via teleconference will begin at 1:00 pm Eastern.

Call number: 1-800-524-9065

