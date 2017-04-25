Media Advisory: CMHC to release results from its national Housing Market Assessment (HMA) report

April 25, 2017 10:00 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its quarterly Housing Market Assessment (HMA), a comprehensive and integrated report that identifies potentially problematic conditions in the Canadian housing market.
The report will be made available on Wednesday, April 26 at 12:00 pm Eastern.
A media availability with CMHC Chief Economist Bob Dugan and CMHC regional market analysts via teleconference will begin at 1:00 pm Eastern.
Call number: 1-800-524-9065
