Media Advisory: Combat Engineers Make Use of Winter

February 03, 2017 14:08 ET
VALCARTIER, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) -
Quebec City area media representatives are invited to join some 430 military engineers gathered at Valcartier for a winter warfare exercise. This meeting will give journalists an opportunity to learn more about the expertise of these army specialists.
Entitled "SAPEUR BLANC," this exercise running from February 3 to 9, 2017, will primarily involve members of 5th Combat Engineer Regiment, though they will be joined by a number of their reservist peers from 34 and 35 Combat Engineer Regiments. For these soldiers, Ex SAPEUR BLANC is an occasion to hone their knowledge and tactical skills to be ready for any possible deployment under winter conditions.
Captain Vincent LaframboiseOfficer, 5th Combat Engineer RegimentCell.: 514-756-2118vincent.laframboise@forces.gc.caCaptain Mathieu DufourPublic Affairs Officer5th Canadian Mechanized Brigade Groupmathieu.dufour@forces.gc.ca
