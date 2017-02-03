Media Advisory: Combat Engineers Make Use of Winter

VALCARTIER, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) -

Quebec City area media representatives are invited to join some 430 military engineers gathered at Valcartier for a winter warfare exercise. This meeting will give journalists an opportunity to learn more about the expertise of these army specialists.

When: Sunday, February 5, 2017, between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm (It is suggested to contact Captain Laframboise at the contact information below to establish a personalized coverage period. In case of difficulty communicating with him, it is recommended to contact Captain Dufour)



Journalists will be able to visit several training sites where different groups of military engineers will perform various activities such as ice diving, the construction of a pedestrian bridge and the purification of contaminated water Where: Valcartier Base's Main Gate on Henri-IV Blvd N (meeting point before heading out to the training areas)

Entitled "SAPEUR BLANC," this exercise running from February 3 to 9, 2017, will primarily involve members of 5th Combat Engineer Regiment, though they will be joined by a number of their reservist peers from 34 and 35 Combat Engineer Regiments. For these soldiers, Ex SAPEUR BLANC is an occasion to hone their knowledge and tactical skills to be ready for any possible deployment under winter conditions.