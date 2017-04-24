Media Advisory: Correctional Service of Canada invites media to the Change of Command Ceremony at Drummond Institution

April 24, 2017 16:38 ET
DRUMMONDVILLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - This ceremony will mark the change in command from the outgoing Warden Alessandria Page to the incoming Warden Marc Lanoie.
Please confirm your attendance by 12 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2017 to jean-yves.roy@csc-scc.gc.ca, (450) 967-3350.
No visit will be possible. Visitors and media will be escorted to the gymnasium where the ceremony is to be held.
Jean-Yves Roy(450) 967-3350jean-yves.roy@csc-scc.gc.ca
