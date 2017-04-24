Media Advisory: Correctional Service of Canada invites media to the Change of Command Ceremony at Drummond Institution

DRUMMONDVILLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - This ceremony will mark the change in command from the outgoing Warden Alessandria Page to the incoming Warden Marc Lanoie.

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 Arrival at 1:30 p.m. Ceremony at 2:00 p.m. Drummond Institution 2025, boulevard Jean-de-Brébeuf Drummondville (Québec) Parking available in the visitor parking of the Institution.

Please confirm your attendance by 12 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2017 to jean-yves.roy@csc-scc.gc.ca, (450) 967-3350.

No visit will be possible. Visitors and media will be escorted to the gymnasium where the ceremony is to be held.