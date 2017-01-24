Media Advisory: Correctional Service of Canada invites media to tour Fraser Valley Institution, mother-child program

ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is inviting the media to tour a vacated mother-child program area in the minimum security annex at Fraser Valley Institution.

Two tours will be offered at: • 11:15 a.m. and • 1:45 p.m. The tours require 30 minutes to complete. Thursday, January 26, 2017 Please arrive by 11:05 a.m. for the morning tour Please arrive by 1:35 p.m. for the afternoon tour Fraser Valley Institution 33344 King Road Abbotsford, British Columbia

Parking is available in the visitor parking of the Annex.

All media will be required to provide government issued identification.

Access to Fraser Valley Institution is strictly under escort only.

Advance registration is required. Please confirm your attendance by 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2017 to jean-paul.lorieau@csc-scc.gc.ca.

Be sure to specify which tour you wish to attend.