News Room
Correctional Service Canada

Correctional Service Canada

November 02, 2017 13:47 ET

Media Advisory: Correctional Service of Canada invites medias to the Memorial Ceremony for Fallen Employees

LAVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 2, 2017) - This annual ceremony commemorates the fallen employees of the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), in the Quebec region, that have lost their lives while on duty.

Saturday, November 4, 2017
Arrival at 10:15 a.m.
Beginning of ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
Saint-Vincent-de-Paul Church
5443, Lévesque Blvd East
Laval, Québec

The schedule of the ceremony is available at the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1104277_CeremonieENG.pdf.

Contact Information

  • Please confirm your attendance
    by 4 p.m. Friday, November 3rd, 2017
    via email Line.Dumais@csc-scc.gc.ca
    or by phone (450) 967-3350

News Room
 