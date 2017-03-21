Media Advisory: Credit Unions available to respond following provincial budget announcement

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) -

Following a significant advocacy campaign, Saskatchewan credit unions expect to learn what credit union taxation will look like in the provincial budget.

Saskatchewan credit union representatives Keith Nixon and Russ Siemens will be available following the budget address to deliver a statement and respond to media questions.

WHAT: Credit Union response to credit union taxation announcement in the provincial budget. WHO: Keith Nixon, CEO, SaskCentral Russ Siemens, President, SaskCentral WHEN: March 22, 2017 following the provincial Budget Address WHERE: Saskatchewan Legislature Rotunda WHY: Potential changes to credit union taxation may negatively impact communities throughout the province. Credit unions are owned by the membership and we believe they will want to know the outcome.

About SaskCentral and Saskatchewan Credit Unions - SaskCentral is owned by Saskatchewan credit unions to serve and represent their collective interests. There are 46 credit unions in Saskatchewan serving more than 474,000 members. Saskatchewan credit unions build lives and fulfill dreams by helping members achieve financial well-being and investing in communities. Credit unions are a major contributor to Saskatchewan's economy, employing almost 3,500 people and contributing $600 million in annual economic impact to Saskatchewan.

