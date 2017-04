CORNER BROOK, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - The 43rd annual CUPE Newfoundland and Labrador Convention gets underway at 9:00 a.m. Monday, May 1 at the Greenwood Inn & Suites in Corner Brook and runs through to Wednesday, May 3.

MONDAY 9:30 a.m. Guest Speaker - Mark Hancock, CUPE National President 2:30 p.m. Guest Speaker - Charles Fleury, CUPE National Secretary-Treasurer 7:00 p.m. Town Hall Meeting to discuss financing of new health care facilities Guest speaker: Natalie Mehra, Executive Director of the Ontario Health Coalition TUESDAY 9:30 a.m. Guest Speaker - Mary Shortall, President - NL Federation of Labour 1:30 p.m. Guest Speaker - Earle McCurdy, Leader, NL New Democratic Party Guest Speaker - Daniel Legere, CUPE General Vice-President WEDNESDAY 9:30 A.M. Election of Officers