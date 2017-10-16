MEDIA ADVISORY: Cybersecurity CEO Paul Myer Available for Comment on Latest Reports of North Korean Threats to the U.S. Power Grid

SOURCE: Veracity Industrial Networks
Expert comment:
The pace and severity of these breaches are increasing over time, and grid operators worldwide are working to shore up their security posture in response.
Due to common design patterns and devices used in infrastructure systems, critical systems of all kinds are at increased risk to these attacks, including: nuclear and more traditional power generation, distribution and transmission; water/waste water; building management systems; and transportation infrastructure.
These critical systems have been extensively automated over the past 10 years, but the necessary security tools have not kept pace, leaving them vulnerable to misconfiguration and targeted cyberattacks by bad actors.
