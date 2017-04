OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Unions and families of workers killed on the job are marking this year's National Day of Mourning and the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Westray mine disaster by asking the federal government to do more to enforce laws holding employers criminally accountable for workplace death and injury.

What: Media availability When: Wednesday, April 26 to Friday, April 28, 2017 Who: Hassan Yussuff, President, Canadian Labour Congress Allen Martin, brother of Glenn David Martin, one of 26 miners killed in the May 9, 1992 Westray Mine disaster Christian Bruneauand Katia St. Jacques, father and common-law spouse of Olivier Bruneau, who was killed on the job on March 23, 2016 (English or French)