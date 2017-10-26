Media Advisory: Dozens of Sudbury hospital staff push for better hospital funding at large Ottawa rally Friday

SUDBURY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 26, 2017) - Dozens of Sudbury hospital staff represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 1623) will board a bus early Friday (October 27, 2017) morning and head to Ottawa. There, they will join hundreds of hospital workers from across Ontario, for a noon rally at Ottawa's Montfort Hospital calling for better provincial funding for hospitals. The Ottawa rally is organized by the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (OCHU/CUPE), CUPE's hospital division in Ontario.

"Our Sudbury hospital is not getting the level of funding needed to deal with an aging and growing population. That's why CUPE 1623 members are going to Ottawa. Our goal is improved funding for our hospitals and for hospital care in general. Ontario lags all but one Canadian province, in funding and patient care," says CUPE 1623 president Dave Shelefontiuk.

The bus leaves Sudbury for Ottawa, Friday at 4:30 a.m. from York Street, across from Bell Park.

"Sudbury media are invited to join us on the buses for the trek to Ottawa. Nurses, personal support workers, cleaners and clerical staff are eager to tell first-hand the impacts of provincial underfunding, patient overcrowding and cutbacks," says Shelefontiuk.

The Sudbury group will be among the twenty-five busloads of hospital staff from Hamilton, North Bay, Toronto, Kingston, Peterborough and Durham Region, as well as Ottawa and other eastern Ontario communities, participating in a short march through Ottawa, before the 12:00 noon rally at the Montfort Hospital on Montreal Road.