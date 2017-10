TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 24, 2017) - To mark Child Care Worker and Early Childhood Educator Appreciation Day, the Decent Work Charter will be released along with an update on the Big Three Ideas (an affordable fee scale for parents, decent work for educators, limiting expansion to non-profit child care).

DATE: Wednesday, October 25th, 2017 TIME: 12:15 pm WHERE: Queen's Park Press Studio WHO: • Laurel Rothman, Interim Policy Coordinator, Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care; • Lyndsay Macdonald, RECE, Coordinator, Association of Early Childhood Educators Ontario; and • Lori Huston, RECE, from Thunder Bay