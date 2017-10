WHAT:

Please join us for the ultimate in elevated urban living during the grand opening weekend of the SKY Residences at ICE District Presentation Centre. This is the first opportunity for the public to purchase a condominium in the much sought-after community in the heart of downtown Edmonton. Once complete, SKY Residences at ICE District will be Edmonton's newest address for luxurious living, in Western Canada's tallest building, atop Stantec Tower.