Media Advisory: Enersource, Horizon Utilities, Hydro One Brampton and PowerStream Set to Unveil New Merged Electrical Utility that will Serve GTHA Customers

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Ontario Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault and Mayors for the cities of Barrie, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, St. Catharines and Vaughan will join incoming President and CEO Brian Bentz to unveil the name, logo and vision for new electric utility that will serve nearly one million customers in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Where: 2185 Derry Road West, Mississauga

When: Monday, January 16th

Time: 10:15 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/12/11G127248/Images/AMO_2016_-_Utilities_Coming_Together_(with_Logos_a-d68671a8af68b50fa4f2bc8fa0eb9679.jpg