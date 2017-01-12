Media Advisory: Enersource, Horizon Utilities, Hydro One Brampton and PowerStream Set to Unveil New Merged Electrical Utility that will Serve GTHA Customers

SOURCE: PowerStream Inc.
MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Ontario Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault and Mayors for the cities of Barrie, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, St. Catharines and Vaughan will join incoming President and CEO Brian Bentz to unveil the name, logo and vision for new electric utility that will serve nearly one million customers in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.
Where: 2185 Derry Road West, Mississauga
When: Monday, January 16th
Time: 10:15 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Contact:John FriesenPhone: 905 521 4908Cell: 905 741 5578Email: john.friesen@horizonutilities.com
