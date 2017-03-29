Media Advisory: Enhanced Affordable Housing and Repair Programs for Nova Scotia

DARTMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth - Cole Harbour on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with Joyce Treen, MLA for Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage, on behalf of the Honourable Joanne Bernard, Nova Scotia Minister of Community Services and the Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia, will be announcing program enhancements for the affordable housing and repair programs in Nova Scotia.

Date: March 29, 2017 Time: 1:00 p.m. Location: 45 Ochterloney St. Dartmouth, Nova Scotia