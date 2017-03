Media Advisory: Expanding Markets for Canadian Agricultural Businesses

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Parliamentary Secretary, Jean-Claude Poissant on behalf of Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay will announce an investment in support of expanding markets for Canadian Agricultural Businesses.

Event Announcement Date Thursday, March 16, 2017 Time 10:00 a.m. (local time) Location Trans-Herbe 1090, rue Parent St-Bruno-de-Montarville, Qc

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture