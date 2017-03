Media Advisory: Expanding Markets for Canadian Potatoes

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Member of Parliament Dan Vandal on behalf of Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay will be at the Canadian Horticultural Council 95th Annual General Meeting in Winnipeg, Manitoba to announce an investment in support of expanding markets for Canadian potatoes.

Event

Announcement

Date

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Time

7:20 p.m. (local time)

Location

Fairmont Winnipeg

2 Lombard Pl,

Winnipeg, MB

R3B 0Y3

Announcement in Midway Ballroom

