Media Advisory: Families, workers and advocates join NDP Health Critic to call on all parties to support Bill 33

October 31, 2017 10:42 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 31, 2017) - Families, personal support workers and long-term care advocates join NDP Health Critic France Gélinas to call on all parties to support Bill 33 (Time to Care Act) that would legislate minimum care standards in long-term care.
"Seniors are suffering. They need us to act now," says Gélinas. "We hope the Premier and all MPPs will stand up for vulnerable seniors and support Bill 33."
"Currently the only legal guarantees long-term care residents have in Ontario, is that there will be a nurse on call in the home 24 hours-a-day, and that they will get two baths a week," says Candace Rennick, Secretary Treasurer of CUPE Ontario and former long-term care worker. "This needs to change."
Second Reading of Time to Care - Bill 33
CUPE is Ontario's community union, with more than 260,000 members providing quality public services we all rely on, in every part of the province, every day. CUPE Ontario members are proud to work in social services, health care, municipalities, school boards, universities and airlines.
Sarah JordisonCUPE Communications416-578-5638www.cupe.on.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds