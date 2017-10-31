Media Advisory: Families, workers and advocates join NDP Health Critic to call on all parties to support Bill 33

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 31, 2017) - Families, personal support workers and long-term care advocates join NDP Health Critic France Gélinas to call on all parties to support Bill 33 (Time to Care Act) that would legislate minimum care standards in long-term care.

"Seniors are suffering. They need us to act now," says Gélinas. "We hope the Premier and all MPPs will stand up for vulnerable seniors and support Bill 33."

"Currently the only legal guarantees long-term care residents have in Ontario, is that there will be a nurse on call in the home 24 hours-a-day, and that they will get two baths a week," says Candace Rennick, Secretary Treasurer of CUPE Ontario and former long-term care worker. "This needs to change."

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2017 Time: 10:00 a.m. Location: Queen's Park Media Studio Guests: Tom Carrothers, Chair, Advocacy Committee of Family Councils

Candace Rennick, Secretary-Treasurer, CUPE Ontario

Andrea Legault, Personal Support Worker, Fairhaven Homes for the Aged, Peterborough, ON

Second Reading of Time to Care - Bill 33

When: Thursday, November 2, 2017 Time: 3:00 p.m. Location: Queen's Park, Legislative Chamber Note: Personal Support Workers and families will be in the gallery

