Media Advisory - Family Day Walk to Celebrate Children and their Families

February 10, 2017 12:17 ET
The Children's Foundation opens the door to discussing childhood vulnerabilities and challenges
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - In celebration of its 60th Birthday, The Children's Foundation is hosting a Family Day Walk. Local families are invited to participate and share their past and present stories of how they met challenges with assistance from The Children's Foundation. The event provides fun activities for all types of families.
Lisa LoweProgram DirectorThe Children's Foundation604-434-9101lisa.lowe@childrens-foundation.org
See all RSS Newsfeeds
Website:
http://www.childrens-foundation.org