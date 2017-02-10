News Room
The Children's Foundation

The Children's Foundation

February 10, 2017 12:17 ET

Media Advisory - Family Day Walk to Celebrate Children and their Families

The Children's Foundation opens the door to discussing childhood vulnerabilities and challenges

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - In celebration of its 60th Birthday, The Children's Foundation is hosting a Family Day Walk. Local families are invited to participate and share their past and present stories of how they met challenges with assistance from The Children's Foundation. The event provides fun activities for all types of families.

Who: Guest speaker, former Canuck hockey player Darcy Rota
Guest speaker, a young man living with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder
Local VIPs including COV Councillors Raymond Louie and Andrea Reimer
Families and Children
Activities: The Carnival Band
Photo Booth with props
Complimentary refreshments
Fun, unusual all-ages, all abilities pre-walk warm-up - Super Brain Yoga
Group walk encircling the historic property where The Children's Foundation is located.
Family Day Story Wall (what family day means to you)
Date: Monday, February 13, 2017
Time: 10:30am - 12:30pm
Location: 2750 E. 18th Ave, Vancouver

Contact Information

News Room
 