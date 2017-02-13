Media Advisory: Fantasy 6 Taps Into Experience and Expertise of Silicon Valley Elite

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 13, 2017) -

Fantasy 6 Sports Inc. ("Fantasy 6" or the "Company") (CSE:FYS)(CSE:FYS.CN)(OTC PINK:FNTYF)(FRANKFURT:6F6)(WKN:A2AKL8) is pleased to be a seed sponsor of the Traction Conference (www.TractionConf.io) in Vancouver, BC, on May 31st and June 1st, 2017.

Co-founded and Co-produced by Ray Walia, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, and Lloyed Lobo of Boast Capital, the Traction Conference has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the tech industry. The Traction Conference is known for consistently providing a solid lineup of founders and growth leaders from the fastest growing tech companies from Silicon Valley. These companies deliver short rapid-fire talks with actionable insights that attendees can implement in their own businesses.

Named as one of the "Top 10 Marketing Conferences Worth Attending in 2016" by Inc.com, the Traction Conference is back for 2017 with an even more exciting line up of c-level executives and growth experts from some of the top performing global tech companies.

Some of the confirmed speakers for June 1st, 2017, include:

AppDynamics (acquired by Cisco for US$3.7 billion) - Jyoti Bansal, Founder and Chairman

Uber - Ed Baker, VP Product and Growth (previously Facebook's Head of International Growth)

LinkedIn - Aatif Awan, VP Growth & International Products

WeWork - Francis Lobo, Chief Revenue Officer

Twilio - Patrick Malatack, VP Product Management

Trello (acquired by Atlassian for US$425 million) - Michael Pryor, Chief Executive Officer

Moz - Sarah Bird, Chief Executive Officer

Credit Karma - Ken Lin, Chief Executive Officer

SendGrid - Scott Heimes, Chief Marketing Officer

SurveyMonkey - Elena Verna, SVP Growth

Eventbrite - Brian Rothenberg, VP Marketing

Kabam - Holly Liu, Cofounder

Invoice2Go- Naomi Ionita, VP Growth (previously Evernote's Head of Growth)

"Being leaders in the tech industry ourselves, we know that in order to stay on top of trends, techniques and strategies used to successfully acquire, retain and, most importantly, monetize users, you need to actively learn from and collaborate with the best of the best," said Ray Walia, Chief Operating Officer of Fantasy 6. "The Traction Conference is designed to bring the best and brightest from Silicon Valley's billion dollar tech companies and help disseminate knowledge and experience into growing tech companies that aspire to be as successful as those on stage."

In addition, the conference doubles as a fundraising mechanism for Launch Academy, a not-for-profit tech incubator founded by Ray Walia. The conference will commence with an opening reception and an invite-only CEO Summit for top CEOs in the tech industry on Wednesday, May 31st, followed by the main conference and closing reception on June 1st.

"We are excited to be a part of the Traction Conference again this year," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer of Fantasy 6. "We feel it is vitally important not only for our own tech teams to have the opportunity to learn and connect with the best leaders in the technology space, but it is also important for us as leaders to help other tech companies access the valuable knowledge that comes together at the Traction Conference."

Tejani added, "From a Fantasy 6 perspective, we look forward to the conference as a forum for new partnerships and new acquisition opportunities. There is no better place for us to seed many of those growth relationships simply because of the caliber of leadership that assembles at the Traction Conference and there are new opportunities every year."

ABOUT THE TRACTION CONFERENCE

The Traction Conference is a movement that brings founders, c-suite and growth leaders from the fastest growing tech companies to share their learnings on how to get, keep and grow customers and users at scale. For more information visit www.TractionConf.io.

ABOUT LAUNCH ACADEMY

Launch Academy is a not-for-profit pre-accelerator program that helps entrepreneurs execute on their startups through education, mentorship, lean metrics and networking opportunities. Launch Academy has established an environment where ideas are vetted, business models are tested and successes are celebrated. For more information visit http://launchacademy.ca.

ABOUT BOAST CAPITAL

Boast Capital is a team of engineers and finance professionals with over 20 years' experience helping companies in the U.S. and Canada successfully claim and maximize R&D tax credits. For more information visit http://boastcapital.com.

ABOUT FANTASY 6 SPORTS INC. (CSE:FYS)

Fantasy 6 is a technology company which creates immersive experiences and games for fans around the world using virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and other immersive technologies. The Company also features core competencies in fantasy sports, big data and artificial intelligence, mobile video games and develops interactive fan engagement platforms for corporations, media, broadcasters and not-for-profit societies and charities. The Company's mission is to create new dimensions in fan engagement, experiences and entertainment.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Fantasy 6. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Fantasy 6, including future plans for acquisitions. Although Fantasy 6 believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Fantasy 6 can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Fantasy 6 disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

