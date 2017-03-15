News Room
March 15, 2017 14:10 ET

Media Advisory: Federal Budget Media Availability

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - CLC President Hassan Yussuff and CLC Senior Researcher Emily Norgang will be available in the Railway Committee Room in Centre Block to comment once the federal budget has been tabled on March 22nd. Mr. Yussuff will provide comment in English, and Ms. Norgang will provide comment in French.

It is expected this year's federal budget will include several initiatives related to education and training, infrastructure, and job creation.

The CLC's pre-budget statement is available at canadianlabour.ca.

Who: Hassan Yussuff, CLC President
Emily Norgang, CLC Senior Researcher
Where: Railway Committee Room, Centre Block, Parliament Hill
When: 4:15 pm, Wednesday, March 22, 2017

