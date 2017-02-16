Media Advisory: Financial Support for Renovation and Retrofit of Social Housing in Canada

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development will announce funding to support renovations and retrofits of social housing units for seniors and low-income families and individuals.

The announcement will be followed by a tour of a home at Kalaka Housing Cooperative, located at 1615 48 Street North, Edmonton, Alberta