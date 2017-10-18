MEDIA ADVISORY - Former Sports Agent Arrested and Charged by the Winnipeg Police

Stacey McAlpine arrested and charged for fraud, theft and money laundering

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 18, 2017) - Former sports agent Stacey McAlpine has been arrested and charged by the Winnipeg Police for fraud, theft and money laundering. McAlpine represented various elite athletes including former NHL forward Daniel "Dany" Heatley.

Heatley said, in a statement issued by his lawyer, Peter Mantas of Fasken Martineau: "After years of pursuing this case, I am pleased that the Winnipeg Police have also become involved and made this arrest."

Heatley recently obtained a multi-million dollar judgment against McAlpine in Calgary. Heatley now lives in Los Angeles.

Fasken Martineau acts as legal counsel for Mr. Heatley with a team that includes Arif Chowdhury and Alex Kotkas in Calgary and Peter Mantas and Alexandra Logvin in Ottawa.