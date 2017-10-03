Media Advisory: Freedom of the Village of Stony Mountain Parade

STONY MOUNTAIN, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - Oct. 3, 2017) - Members of the public are invited to witness the procession from Stony Mountain Institution and attend the ceremony at the Stony Mountain Community Centre, beginning at 11:40 a.m.

Freedom of the Village is a rare honour given by a municipality to valued members of the community, or to groups with historic ties to the area.

The ceremony will mark the 140th anniversary of Stony Mountain Institution and 182nd anniversary of the Correctional Service of Canada.

Date

October 5, 2017

Time

11:40 a.m.

Location

Stony Mountain Institution

Stony Mountain, Manitoba

Information

Guy Langlois

Stony Mountain Institution

Stony Mountain, Manitoba

(204) 344-5111 ext. 5120