Media Advisory: Freedom of the Village of Stony Mountain Parade

October 03, 2017 16:11 ET
STONY MOUNTAIN, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - Oct. 3, 2017) - Members of the public are invited to witness the procession from Stony Mountain Institution and attend the ceremony at the Stony Mountain Community Centre, beginning at 11:40 a.m.
Freedom of the Village is a rare honour given by a municipality to valued members of the community, or to groups with historic ties to the area.
The ceremony will mark the 140th anniversary of Stony Mountain Institution and 182nd anniversary of the Correctional Service of Canada.
Date
October 5, 2017
Time
11:40 a.m.
Location
Stony Mountain Institution
Stony Mountain, Manitoba
Information
Guy Langlois
Stony Mountain Institution
Stony Mountain, Manitoba
(204) 344-5111 ext. 5120
Media RelationsJeff CampbellCorrectional Service CanadaPrairie Region Headquarters(306) 659-9216Jeff.campbell@csc-scc.gc.ca
