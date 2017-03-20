MEDIA ADVISORY; Gap Analysis: What Equal Pay Day Gets Wrong

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) -

What: Gap Analysis: What Equal Pay Day Gets Wrong

Insights into gender inequities in the workplace, hosted by PayScale

Where: PayScale Offices, 1000 1st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98134

When: April 4, 2017 - Equal Pay Day in the United States

Panel Discussion: 11 a.m. to 12 noon PT

Lunch & Networking: 12noon -1pm PT

Who: PayScale Vice President Lydia Frank to moderate the panel which includes:

Christy Johnson, CEO, Artemis Connection

Peter Hamilton, CEO, Tune

Elizabeth Weingarten, Director, Global Gender Parity Initiative, New America

Why: To discuss the importance of equal access to the best-paying jobs in the labor market with a focus on action.

#RestingBizFace Campaign Launch: Confident women in the workplace aren't bitchy. They're busy. As part of the Equal Pay Day event, PayScale will launch an awareness campaign using the hashtag #RestingBizFace to acknowledge the unconscious bias that women are confronted with at work and combat the stereotype that career-focused women are bossy, bitchy or whatever other negative b-word has been hurled their way. Male professionals don't typically run into these same criticisms.

A photo booth will be on site as well for attendees to show off their best #RestingBizFace.

Roundtable Panel Overview:

Don't call it a pay gap. Women are underrepresented in many of the best-paying jobs in the workforce. The 80-cents-on-the-dollar number we often hear doesn't demonstrate a pay gap among similarly qualified workers, but an opportunity and access gap. Join PayScale for a roundtable discussion on the equity challenges facing women in the workforce, including what you can do for yourself, your peers and your organization to effect change. After the panel, PayScale will have experts available during lunch to answer questions around gender equity and negotiation.

