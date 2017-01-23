Media Advisory: Geoscience BC to release results from largest airborne geophysical survey indicating potential for new copper, silver, molybdenum in west-central B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) -

Who: Presenters:

Honourable Bill Bennett, Minister of Energy, Mines, and Minister Responsible for Core Review

Robin Archdekin, President & CEO, Geoscience BC

Bruce Madu, Vice President, Minerals and Mining, Geoscience BC

Kendra Johnston, Vice Chair, Association for Mineral Exploration

What: News conference detailing results Search II Project

Where: Pan Pacific Hotel, 999 Canada Place #300 Vancouver, BC - Oceanview Suite 7

When: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 9am - 10am

Why: Results from the Search II Project -- the largest airborne geophysical survey conducted in Canada in 2016 -- indicates the potential for new copper, silver and molybdenum deposits in west-central British Columbia. This data will help explorers decide where to focus their efforts which will lead to on-the-ground exploration activities that will create jobs and stimulate the regional economy.

About The Search Project

The Search Project is a $2.4 million multi-year minerals program in British Columbia's west-central region. Phase I kicked off in August 2015 and Phase II was completed in the summer of 2016. The Search Phase II survey bridges a significant distance between Search Phase I, flown in 2015, and the TREK survey, conducted in 2013. Together, these three adjoining surveys will provide continuous high-quality data covering a 55,500 square kilometre area -- equivalent to the size of Nova Scotia.

About Geoscience BC

Geoscience BC is an independent, non-profit organization that generates earth science information in collaboration with First Nations, local communities, governments, academia and the resource sector. Our independent earth science enables informed resource management decisions and attracts investment that creates jobs.