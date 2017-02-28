News Room
Media Advisory: Government of Canada to Announce Investment in National Research Networks

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, will announce a significant investment in research networks under the Networks of Centres of Excellence (NCE) program. The announcement is expected to have a significant impact on marine environment science and end-of-life healthcare in Canada.

Members of the media are invited to attend. Please arrive 15 minutes early to sign in at the reception desk.

Date: March 1, 2017
Time: Media arrival-11:15 a.m. (Atlantic time)
Announcement-11:30 a.m.
Location: Steele Ocean Science Building
2nd Floor Atrium
1355 Oxford Street
Dalhousie University
Halifax, Nova Scotia

