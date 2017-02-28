Media Advisory: Government of Canada to Announce Investment in National Research Networks

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, will announce a significant investment in research networks under the Networks of Centres of Excellence (NCE) program. The announcement is expected to have a significant impact on marine environment science and end-of-life healthcare in Canada.

Date: March 1, 2017 Time: Media arrival-11:15 a.m. (Atlantic time) Announcement-11:30 a.m. Location: Steele Ocean Science Building 2nd Floor Atrium 1355 Oxford Street Dalhousie University Halifax, Nova Scotia

