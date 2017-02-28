Media Advisory: Government of Canada to Announce Investment in National Research Networks

February 28, 2017 07:00 ET
HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, will announce a significant investment in research networks under the Networks of Centres of Excellence (NCE) program. The announcement is expected to have a significant impact on marine environment science and end-of-life healthcare in Canada.
Members of the media are invited to attend. Please arrive 15 minutes early to sign in at the reception desk.
