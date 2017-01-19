News Room
Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program

January 19, 2017 12:30 ET

Media Advisory: Government of Canada to announce support for community infrastructure in east-central Alberta

STETTLER, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important event with Randy Boissonnault, Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, as part of the Government of Canada's celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Date: Friday, January 20, 2017
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: 2nd Floor, Stettler Curling Club
5111 46th Avenue
Stettler, AB

