Western Economic Diversification Canada
Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program

February 08, 2017 14:00 ET

Media Advisory: Government of Canada to Announce Support for Community Infrastructure in Kamloops Area

KAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important event with John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, as part of the Government of Canada's celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2017
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: The Tournament Capital Centre
910 McGill Road
Kamloops, BC

