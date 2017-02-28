News Room
February 28, 2017 13:36 ET

Media Advisory: Government of Canada to announce support for community infrastructure in Mill Woods

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend an important event with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, as part of the Government of Canada's celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Time: 10:00 a.m. MST
Location: Edmonton Public Library
Mill Woods Branch
2610 Hewes Way
Edmonton, AB

  • Donna Kinley
    Regional Communications Manager
    Western Economic Diversification Canada
    Edmonton, Alberta
    780-902-2984
    Donna.Kinley@canada.ca

