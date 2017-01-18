News Room
January 18, 2017 17:55 ET

Media Advisory: Government of Canada to Announce Support for Community Infrastructure in northwest Alberta

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) - As part of the Government of Canada's celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Confederation, members of the media are invited to attend an important event with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Date: Thursday, January 19, 2017
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: City of Grande Prairie Council Chambers
City Hall
10205 98 Street
Grande Prairie, AB

