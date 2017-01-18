News Room
Western Economic Diversification Canada

Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program

January 18, 2017 12:40 ET

Media Advisory: Government of Canada to Announce Support for Community Infrastructure in Slave Lake, Fort Vermilion and Barrhead

SLAVE LAKE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) - As part of the Government of Canada's celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Confederation, members of the media are invited to attend an important event with the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada.

Date: Thursday, January 19, 2017
Time: 9:15 a.m.
Location: City Hall
10 Main Street SW
Slave Lake, Alberta

