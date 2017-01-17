News Room
January 17, 2017 14:30 ET

Media Advisory: Government of Canada to Announce Support for Community Infrastructure in Southern Alberta

LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - As part of the Government of Canada's celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Confederation, members of the media are invited to attend an important event with Darshan Kang, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: Lethbridge City Hall
910 4 Ave S
Lethbridge, Alberta

