News Room
Public Services and Procurement Canada

Public Services and Procurement Canada

January 20, 2017 10:00 ET

Media Advisory: Government of Canada to announce support to Ontario firm through Build in Canada Innovation Program

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - Leona Alleslev, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and Member of Parliament for Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill, will announce that the Government of Canada is investing in a Canadian innovation.

Date: January 23, 2017
Time: 10 am
Location: Mount Sinai Hospital
Hennick Family Wellness Gallery
600 University Avenue
Toronto, Ontario

Note: A paid parking garage is located across the street from the Murray Street entrance.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Contact Information

  • Annie Trepanier
    Office of the Honourable Judy M. Foote
    819-997-5421

    Media Relations
    Public Services and Procurement Canada
    819-420-5501
    media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca

News Room
 