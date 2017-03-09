Media Advisory: Government of Canada announcement with the municipality of Rougemont regarding the Centre des loisirs Omer-Cousineau

ROUGEMONT, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which Pierre Breton, Member of Parliament for Shefford, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), will make an announcement regarding the Centre des loisirs Omer-Cousineau in Rougemont.

Date: Friday, March 10, 2017 Time: 10:00 a.m. Location: Municipality of Rougemont 61 Marieville Road Rougemont QC J0L 1M0

