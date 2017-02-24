Media Advisory: Government of Canada announces support to KINESIQ, a Granby innovative company

GRANBY, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which Pierre Breton, Member of Parliament for Shefford, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will make an announcement regarding KINÉSIQ.

Date: Monday, February 27, 2017 Time: 10:00 a.m. Location: KINÉSIQ 1300 Industriel Boulevard Granby, Quebec J2J 0E5

Stay connected

Follow us on Twitter @CanEconDev