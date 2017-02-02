Media Advisory: Government of Canada to make announcement in support of Canadian Armed Forces and economy

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, will make an important announcement supporting the Canadian Armed Forces and the local economy.

Date: February 3, 2017 Time: 1 pm (EST) Location: Magellan Aerospace Corporation 3160 Derry Road East Mississauga, Ontario

