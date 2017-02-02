Media Advisory: Government of Canada to make announcement in support of Canadian Armed Forces and economy

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - Doug Eyolfson, Member of Parliament for Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley, on behalf of the Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, will make an important announcement supporting the Canadian Armed Forces and the local economy.

Date: February 3, 2017 Time: 1 pm (CST) Location: StandardAero, Plant 2 Building 1855 Sargent Avenue Winnipeg, Manitoba

