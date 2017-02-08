Media Advisory: Government of Canada support for the Fonds d'innovation et de developpement economique local de la Matanie (FIDEL)

MATANE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will make an announcement regarding the Fonds d'innovation et de développement économique local de la Matanie (FIDEL).

The president of FIDEL, François Rioux, will also be there.

Date: Friday, February 10, 2017 Time: 11:00 a.m. Location: Riôtel Matane Estuaire Room 250 Du Phare Est Avenue Matane, QC G4W 3N4

Stay connected

Follow us on Twitter @CanEconDev.