Media Advisory: Government of Canada Supports Innovative Botanical Extraction Technology

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 16, 2017) - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

On behalf of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities Carla Qualtrough invites the media to the announcement of an investment from the Government of Canada aimed at supporting an innovative Canadian technology.

Event Press conference Date Tuesday, January 17, 2017 Time 10:00 a.m (Local Time) Location Mazza Innovation Ltd. 7901 Progress Way Delta, British Columbia V2T 5W5

