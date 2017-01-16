News Room
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

January 16, 2017 15:18 ET

Media Advisory: Government of Canada Supports Innovative Botanical Extraction Technology

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 16, 2017) - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

On behalf of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities Carla Qualtrough invites the media to the announcement of an investment from the Government of Canada aimed at supporting an innovative Canadian technology.

Event
Press conference
Date
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Time
10:00 a.m (Local Time)
Location
Mazza Innovation Ltd.
7901 Progress Way
Delta, British Columbia V2T 5W5

  • Media Relations
    Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
    Ottawa, Ontario
    613-773-7972
    1-866-345-7972

    Sarah Godin
    Regional Communications Officer
    Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, British Columbia
    604-292-5862 (office)
    604-839-1792 (cell)

