Media Advisory: Government of Canada Supports Innovative Botanical Extraction Technology

January 16, 2017 15:18 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 16, 2017) - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
On behalf of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities Carla Qualtrough invites the media to the announcement of an investment from the Government of Canada aimed at supporting an innovative Canadian technology.
Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada
Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture
Media RelationsAgriculture and Agri-Food CanadaOttawa, Ontario613-773-79721-866-345-7972Sarah GodinRegional Communications OfficerAgriculture and Agri-Food Canada, British Columbia604-292-5862 (office)604-839-1792 (cell)
See all RSS Newsfeeds