Media Advisory: Government of Canada Supports Grain Safety Practices

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

To highlight Canadian agricultural safety week (March 12 - 18), Member of Parliament, MaryAnn Mihychuk on behalf of Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay will be at the University of Manitoba with the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association to announce support for stronger grain safety practices in Canada.

Event Announcement Date Tuesday, March 14, 2017 Time 10:00 AM (local time) Location University of Manitoba Dafoe Road Winnipeg, MB R3T 2N2

Announcement in Agriculture Building (#38)

Atrium - Room 130

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture