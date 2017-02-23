News Room
February 23, 2017 13:00 ET

Media Advisory: Government of Canada to announce investment in local infrastructure

ESQUIMALT, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) -

The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, will announce an investment in British Columbia infrastructure.

Date: February 27, 2017
Time: 10:10 am (Pacific standard time)
Location: Esquimalt Graving Dock
East end dock
825 Admirals Road
Esquimalt, British Columbia

Note: For security reasons, please confirm your attendance by 4 pm on February 24, 2017, to Chandra Frobel at Chandra.Frobel@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca or 250-363-8598. Media are asked to arrive by 9:45 am. Closed-toe shoes are required. Hard hats and safety vests will be provided on site.

Contact Information

  • Annie Trepanier
    Office of the Honourable Judy M. Foote
    819-997-5421

    Media Relations
    Public Services and Procurement Canada
    819-420-5501
    media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca

