March 09, 2017 14:02 ET

Media Advisory: Government of Canada to Invest in Atlantic Fisheries

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - On March 10th 2017, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard will announce funding for the Atlantic Fisheries.

Note: There will be a scrum in an adjoining space after the announcement.

Date: March 10, 2017
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Gateway Facilities, ULC (Stanfield International Airport)
645 Pratt and Whitney Dr, Goffs NS

