Media Advisory: Government of Canada to Invest in Atlantic Fisheries

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - On March 10th 2017, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard will announce funding for the Atlantic Fisheries.

Note: There will be a scrum in an adjoining space after the announcement.

Date: March 10, 2017 Time: 11 a.m. Location: Gateway Facilities, ULC (Stanfield International Airport)

645 Pratt and Whitney Dr, Goffs NS

Internet: http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Follow us on Twitter! www.Twitter.com/DFO_MPO

Follow us on Twitter! www.twitter.com/DFO_MAR