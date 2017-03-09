Media Advisory: Government of Canada to Invest in Atlantic Fisheries

March 09, 2017 14:02 ET
HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - On March 10th 2017, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard will announce funding for the Atlantic Fisheries.
Note: There will be a scrum in an adjoining space after the announcement.
Internet: http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca
Follow us on Twitter! www.Twitter.com/DFO_MPO
Follow us on Twitter! www.twitter.com/DFO_MAR
Communications BranchFisheries and Oceans CanadaMaritimes Region902-407-8439Laura GareauPress SecretaryOffice of the MinisterFisheries and Oceans Canada613-992-3474Laura.Gareau@dfo-mpo.gc.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds