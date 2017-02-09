News Room
February 09, 2017 13:00 ET

Media Advisory: Governments of Canada and Alberta to announce international collaborative support for mathematical research

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, and Cameron Westhead, MLA for Banff-Cochrane, on behalf of the Honourable Deron Bilous, Alberta Minister of Economic Development and Trade, will announce new funding support for mathematical research and innovation.

Media are invited to attend.

Date: February 10, 2017
Time: Announcement: 10:00 MT
Location: Third floor lobby, Energy Environment Experiential Learning (EEEL) Building
University of Calgary
750 Campus Drive NW,
Calgary AB T2N 4H9

