Media Advisory: Governments of Canada and Alberta to announce international collaborative support for mathematical research

February 09, 2017 13:00 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, and Cameron Westhead, MLA for Banff-Cochrane, on behalf of the Honourable Deron Bilous, Alberta Minister of Economic Development and Trade, will announce new funding support for mathematical research and innovation.
Media are invited to attend.
Stefanie PowerPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Science343-291-2600Media RelationsInnovation, Science and Economic Development Canada343-291-1777ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.caLucy LaiMedia and Public Affairs OfficerNatural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada613-996-2341media@nserc-crsng.gc.ca
